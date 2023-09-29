About

Originally opened in 1962, El Cid has long been Los Angeles’ premiere destination for traditional flamenco dancing and authentic Spanish tapas. The historic venue features numerous patios and a central location on West Sunset Boulevard in the heart of the Silver Lake neighborhood. Unpretentious and atmospheric, the iconic restaurant and bar offers guests a new experience. Looking for a place to book your next show, make it at El Cid. Our immersive venue provides an intimate environment that is reminiscent of old Hollywood and comes with the prestige of being located in one of LA's hottest neighborhoods.