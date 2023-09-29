Venue

El Cid

About

Originally opened in 1962, El Cid has long been Los Angeles’ premiere destination for traditional flamenco dancing and authentic Spanish tapas. The historic venue features numerous patios and a central location on West Sunset Boulevard in the heart of the Silver Lake neighborhood. Unpretentious and atmospheric, the iconic restaurant and bar offers guests a new experience. Looking for a place to book your next show, make it at El Cid. Our immersive venue provides an intimate environment that is reminiscent of old Hollywood and comes with the prestige of being located in one of LA's hottest neighborhoods.
Address
4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Social links
instagram
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Diana Starshine’s Fairy Pop WorldFri, 29 Sept
El CidLos Angeles
Flamenco Dinner ShowSat, 30 Sept
El CidLos Angeles
BIPOCalypse Comedy ShowSat, 30 Sept
El CidLos Angeles
Funky SoleSat, 30 Sept
El CidLos Angeles
Hot Dog SundaySun, 1 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Poom Poom TuesdayTue, 3 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Divino Niño with Victor Internet and Heartgaze in Los AngelesWed, 4 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Who Let the Dogs Out?Thu, 5 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Babylon Cabaret: Birthday BashFri, 6 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Flamenco Dinner ShowSat, 7 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Funky SoleSat, 7 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Hot Dog SundaySun, 8 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Poom Poom TuesdayTue, 10 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
EVERYTHING IS PUNKWed, 11 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
[SOLD OUT] Lola Young (early show) in Los AngelesThu, 12 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
The Breaux ShowThu, 12 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Lola Young (late show) in Los AngelesThu, 12 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
SPOOKYLUST HALLOWEEN SHOW w/ Beach Bums, LucysFri, 13 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Flamenco Dinner ShowSat, 14 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Funky SoleSat, 14 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Hot Dog SundaySun, 15 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Pearly Drops and NOIA with LST in Los AngelesMon, 16 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Poom Poom TuesdayTue, 17 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Belle, Book & Candle: ESPIRITUWed, 18 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Born Without Bones with Lady Denim in Los AngelesThu, 19 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Club Blush - An Ethereal & Euphoric Dance NightFri, 20 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Flamenco Dinner ShowSat, 21 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Funky SoleSat, 21 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Hot Dog SundaySun, 22 Oct
El CidLos Angeles
Nailah Hunter, Lionmilk, Xin XinTue, 24 Oct
El CidLos Angeles