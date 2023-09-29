Venue

Egg

Capacity
900
Address
200 York Way, London N7 9AX

Upcoming events

Good Good Abroad Tour / Disco Lines (Headline ShowFri, 29 Sept
Tiki Totem Special /Renato Mo, Johnny Yihi, Poppy Fri, 29 Sept
'Nusha Invites' Marika Rossa, NushaSat, 30 Sept
House, Hip Hop, Tech House, GrimeThu, 5 Oct
Bass Face / Ldn /DnB, House: Tech House and Ukg Fri, 6 Oct
Elemental LDN: Justine Perry, Lobster + MoreSat, 7 Oct
Cassö (London Debut), Ronnie Pacitti, HyzteriaFri, 13 Oct
House, Hip Hop, Tech House, GrimeThu, 19 Oct
Propane Pres: Dim Flo, Aston Fennessy, Ethan FlintFri, 20 Oct
Matroda + GuestsSat, 21 Oct
ColorizeFri, 27 Oct
Colorize Music Showcase / Boxer, Estiva, FaodailFri, 27 Oct
(Halloween Special) Beltran, YOUniverse, Kyle ESat, 28 Oct
Reboot Pres: Kimmic, Black Traffic, Reboot DjsSat, 11 Nov
Creeds (LDN Debut), Cosmic Boys and Kyle ESat, 18 Nov
Bass Face / Drum N Bass, House, Tech House Fri, 24 Nov
Elemental LDN: Airod, Åmrtüm, Kyle E, TalantösisSat, 2 Dec
Deborah De Luca 4 Hour Extended Set, Kyle ESat, 16 Dec
Back 2 Back Sessions: Christmas SessionsSat, 23 Dec
