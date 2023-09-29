Browse events
Venue
Eagle Room
Dinner, Drinks & Disco The majestic Eagle Room nestled above 27 Restaurant at Freehand Miami.
Address
2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, Florida 33140, United States
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Artisano+Signo+Nicola Bernardini
Fri, 29 Sept
Eagle Room
Miami
mONROE+Jason rault+Ennio skoto+The Mekanism
Sat, 30 Sept
Eagle Room
Miami
Dude Skywalker + Alan Amorozzo + Wilkie | Brunch
Sun, 1 Oct
Eagle Room
Miami