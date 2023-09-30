Browse events
Venue
E1
Address
110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Upcoming events
E1 presents: Eli Escobar (Extended set)
Sat, 30 Sept
E1
London
VOLT x Frenzy: Paula Temple, SNTS, Blasha & Allatt
Sat, 30 Sept
E1
London
Rhythm Labs: Marlon Hoffstadt & MALUGI
Sat, 7 Oct
E1
London
WAY OUT: Calvin Clarke, US TWO, BRADII&Savio Testa
Sat, 7 Oct
E1
London
Toy Tonics Jam w/ Artwork, Kapote
Sat, 7 Oct
E1
London
KLUB VERBOTEN x SCHWEFELGELB x CHLOE LULA x SORAYA
Fri, 13 Oct
E1
London
Max Dean - neXup After Dark
Sat, 14 Oct
E1
London
E1 x Percolate: VTSS B2B Boys Noize
Sun, 15 Oct
E1
London
Tchami & Malaa: No Redemption
Sat, 21 Oct
E1
London
Stanton Sessions Halloween Special
Fri, 27 Oct
E1
London
E1 x Percolate: 20,000 leagues under the sea
Sat, 28 Oct
E1
London
Solardo Presents Higher
Sat, 28 Oct
E1
London
Bamboleo Halloween after party
Sun, 29 Oct
E1
London
E1 presents: Floorplan (Robert Hood & Lyric Hood), Roi Perez b2b Gabrielle Kwarteng
Fri, 3 Nov
E1
London
Labyrinth presents: Themba Extended Set
Sat, 4 Nov
E1
London
Cera Khin presents øtta and vel
Sat, 4 Nov
E1
London
20 Years AD Showcase
Sun, 5 Nov
E1
London
ZIGZAG
Fri, 10 Nov
E1
London
E1 presents Ben Klock
Sat, 11 Nov
E1
London
KLUB VERBOTEN x RS TANGENT (GIANT SWAN) x E-BONY x DAHC DERMUR VII
Fri, 17 Nov
E1
London
Labyrinth x Hellbent presents: Cloonee
Sat, 18 Nov
E1
London
Kobosil - 10Y R LABEL GROUP
Sat, 18 Nov
E1
London
Steel City Dance Discs: Mall Grab
Fri, 24 Nov
E1
London
Grounded Theory: Rødhåd, Henning Baer
Sat, 25 Nov
E1
London
E1 presents: I Hate Models
Fri, 1 Dec
E1
London
Mixmag 40th Birthday: Overmono (dj)
Sat, 2 Dec
E1
London
E1 presents: kaos X boudica
Sat, 16 Dec
E1
London