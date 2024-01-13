Browse events
Venue
Downstairs at the Dome
Capacity
250
Address
178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Upcoming events
Sleater-Kinney: 'Little Rope' Album Launch Show Downstairs at the Dome
Wed, 8 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Implore
Thu, 9 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Årabrot
Sat, 11 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Warrior Soul
Wed, 15 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Pijn + Wren + A-Sun Amissa
Fri, 17 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
MAN ON MAN
Sat, 18 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Underdark x Cruelty
Fri, 24 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
The Nosferatu + Inkubus Sukkubus
Sat, 25 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
The New Roses
Sun, 26 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Hulder - UK Exclusive Debut
Thu, 30 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Muncie Girls
Sat, 2 Dec
Downstairs at the Dome
London
HEALTH: Live Downstairs at the Dome
Thu, 14 Dec
Downstairs at the Dome
London
URNE
Sat, 16 Dec
Downstairs at the Dome
London
VENOMOUS CONCEPT
Sat, 13 Jan 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Splitknuckle - Debut Album Release Show
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Arms Length + Beauty School
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Brothertiger
Sun, 4 Feb 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London
SERENITY
Sun, 11 Feb 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Exploring Birdsong
Fri, 16 Feb 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London
PERSEFONE
Fri, 8 Mar 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London
Devil Master
Thu, 25 Apr 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London
A Burial At Sea
Sat, 4 May 2024
Downstairs at the Dome
London