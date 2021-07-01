About DOG

DOG is a dynamic project space exploring emergent cultural themes through an ongoing series of in-person events. An experimental, physical complement to its parent, Landscape, a brand strategy and design studio in San Francisco, CA, the events make tangible the studio’s commitment to nurturing our collective social fabric and supporting new ideas, technologies, and opportunities for cultural expression.

About Landscape

Landscape is an integrated creative studio providing brand strategy, design systems, and campaign production to clients pursuing intentional, sustainable, and influential change across a range of sectors—science, technology, social, environmental, arts, and culture.