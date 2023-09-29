Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

About

Do Not Sit On The Furniture is the premier underground movement dedicated to injecting life, meaning, and culture into the underground music scene here in Miami. We stand out from the competition by offering a more sophisticated and magical environment for music lovers who want to enjoy their favorite DJs in an intimate atmosphere. Do Not Sit comfortably fits our underground music enthusiasts. Our reasonable dress code and cover charge gets you and your friends access to the best DJs from around the world. Our professional bartenders can mix up something classic or something a little more eclectic for you and make your night extra special with our bottle service. We host events frequently, so be sure to check out our events tab on our Facebook page to see what’s happening at Do Not Sit this month. And don’t worry -- we’ve got booths and an outside patio if you do need to take a load off -- you’re totally allowed to sit on those. We look forward to giving our customers the best experience possible!
Address
423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Upcoming events

Ardalan & armii1nFri, 29 Sept
Double Touch [All Day I Dream]Sat, 30 Sept
Riche & Octa DigioWed, 4 Oct
Theo Meier [Stil Vor Talent] & NehliThu, 5 Oct
Saqib [Abracaabra/Maccabi House] Fri, 6 Oct
Steve Lawler presents Pendulum Season IISat, 7 Oct
Daccach [Salon Amador] & NehliThu, 12 Oct
Mira & Dee Montero [Anjunadeep/Renaissance] Fri, 13 Oct
Sean Doron [Crosstown Rebels/Flying Circus]Sat, 14 Oct
FIIN & Nii TeiThu, 19 Oct
Matthias Meyer [Strangely Enough/ Watergate] Fri, 20 Oct
Death On The Balcony [Anjunadeep/All Day I Dream] Sat, 21 Oct
Anthony Middleton [Audiofly] & Atish [Manjumasi] Fri, 27 Oct
Shai T [Anjunadeep/All Day I Dream] & Jessy Nimni Sat, 28 Oct
Jim Rider [TRYBESof/ All Day I Dream] Fri, 3 Nov
Anstascia Fri, 10 Nov
Philip Goyette & Nii TeiThu, 16 Nov
