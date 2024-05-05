A shelter for dancers & music lovers, DJOON has been a first step in Paris for many artists, bringing artists such as Lil' Louis, Kerri Chandler, Black Coffee, Dixon, Âme, Levon Vincent, The Martinez Brothers to France (and sometimes Europe) for the very first time, and playing a key role in bringing the afro-house sound to the old continent. Borrowing its name from a Persian word that can be translated to "soul", Parisian house music temple Djoon has been tirelessly defending soulful music in it's largest sense for over a decade, bringing over emerging talents and timeless legends alike for the delight of its eclectic and forward thinking crowd.