About

Liverpool's newest independent music venue, perfectly located in the heart of the Baltic Triangle. Constructed from repurposed materials and reclaimed shipping containers, CONTENT sets the stage for some of the country's most exciting artists and events; from the best in new music, to high energy immersive nights, to intimate performances and much more. Boasting one of the best sound systems in Liverpool, CONTENT is the new go-to when it comes to live gigs in the UK's most iconic city of music.