About

For over 20 years Miami’s Club Space has been a Mecca for electronic music lovers craving marathon raves curated by acclaimed DJ’s and selectors from across the globe. Even in a city known for its after-hours parties, Space has garnered widespread praise among audiences by regularly extending night time parties into mornings, afternoons and subsequent evenings. The club’s famous Terrace features a clear ceiling allowing dancers the rare opportunity to watch starlight turn to sunrise as they get lost and fall in love with the music on the dance floor.