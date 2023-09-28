Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Club Congress
Follow
Address
311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Upcoming events
Cowgirl Clue w/ Kumo 99, Glixen
Thu, 28 Sept
Club Congress
Tucson
Party Lab: KPMADMAN Global Dance Party
Thu, 28 Sept
Club Congress
Tucson
The Gallery Reunion! Mastodonna & Tom Heavy & the Partymakers
Fri, 29 Sept
Club Congress
Tucson
Club Pride: Tucson Pride Official After Party
Sat, 30 Sept
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Tucson Musicians Care
Sun, 1 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Harmony House
Sun, 1 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 2 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Jesse Daniel
Tue, 3 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
The Road Warriors: "Redlining" Album Release Party
Wed, 4 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Cherry Avenue- EP Releases Party!
Fri, 6 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Noah Martin Band | Daytrails | Viper Club
Sat, 7 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Milly
Sun, 8 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Harmony House
Sun, 8 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Kulululu | Forty Feet Tall | KRYGE
Mon, 9 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 9 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Tav Falco's Panther Burns
Wed, 11 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
corook
Thu, 12 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Luna Luna & Michael Seyer
Fri, 13 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Sophia Rankin & the Sound
Sat, 14 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Harmony House
Sun, 15 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 16 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Djunah
Tue, 17 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
JAWNY
Fri, 20 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Mapache
Sat, 21 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
julie
Sun, 22 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Harmony House
Sun, 22 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
NARROW HEAD
Mon, 23 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 23 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
DESERT DRONE
Tue, 24 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Tanukichan
Wed, 25 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Load more