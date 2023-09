About

Housed in a 100-year-old former auto body shop, the Chop Shop is Chicago’s only sustainable butcher + deli + restaurant + bar with a 6,000 square foot event space and concert venue. Housed inside the Chop Shop, the space features 20′ ceilings, exposed brick, and built-in amenities including a state-of-the-art audio/visual package, modular staging elements, a modern guest suite and a professional on-site production team.