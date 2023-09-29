About

Erzulie is the Haitian Voodoo spirit of love, beauty, and dance. Like the spirit herself, Cafe Erzulie comes in many forms. By day, we are a flower shop and cafe, serving delicious Haitian inspired food and coffee. By night, we transform into a cocktail bar, with tasty drinks and enchanting rhythms. Our online market place also boasts bewitching merchandise perfect for anyone. Our cafe and backyard garden will transport you from the busy city streets to the lush Caribbean tropics. Come escape with us.