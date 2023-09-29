Venue

Brixton Jamm

Capacity
800
Address
261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH

Upcoming events

We Wanna Party: Amapiano x AfrobeatsFri, 29 Sept
Brixton JammLondon
Courtyard to Club: Summer Terrace PartySat, 30 Sept
Brixton JammLondon
Heatwave: Summer Closing Party w/ George MensahSat, 30 Sept
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 30 Sept
Brixton JammLondon
Peep Show Quiz with Big Mad AndyThu, 5 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
Garage Juice: Garage, Bass, UK FunkyFri, 6 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 7 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
Freedom: Feel Good House & DiscoSat, 7 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
House of Afro: Afrobeats x Dancehall x AmapianoFri, 13 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 14 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
Funk, Soul, Disco Extravaganza Sat, 14 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
The ABBA vs Fleetwood Mac Disco PartyFri, 20 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 21 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
The House & Disco OdysseySat, 21 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
We Wanna Party: Halloween Special Fri, 27 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 28 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
Peep Show Quiz with Big Mad AndyThu, 2 Nov
Brixton JammLondon
Love is The Answer: A Stress Free Disco DanceSat, 4 Nov
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 4 Nov
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 11 Nov
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 18 Nov
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 25 Nov
Brixton JammLondon
PrettyTwisted: The XCHRA ExperienceFri, 1 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 2 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
Peep Show Quiz with Big Mad AndyThu, 7 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 9 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 16 Dec
Brixton JammLondon