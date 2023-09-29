About

Big Penny Social is a new type of community venue designed to be a pub, arts centre and town square all rolled into one. A place to eat, drink and be entertained. Located just off Blackhorse Lane, Walthamstow, Big Penny Social is enormous - it has a beer hall, a versatile events space and a great big sunny beer garden. A massive programme of live events, from live music, big-screen sports and movie nights to family discos, craft markets and comedy – plus free ping pong, pool, table football and board games – ensures there is fun and entertainment for one and all. A warm welcome awaits everyone (and their dog!) to enjoy great beer, great food and great times spent together.