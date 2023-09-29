Browse events
Venue
Between The Bridges
Queen's Walk, South Bank, SE1 Open Mon – Sun
The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
website
Upcoming events
Oktoberfest At Between The Bridges
Fri, 29 Sept
Between The Bridges
London
A Drag Show Brunch feat Danny Beard
Sat, 30 Sept
Between The Bridges
London
Oktoberfest At Between The Bridges
Sat, 30 Sept
Between The Bridges
London
Erol Alkan - Disco 3000 & Lemmy Ashton
Fri, 6 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Prosecco Supernova: The Bottomless Britpop Brunch!
Sat, 7 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
UKBP Blacktoberfest
Sat, 7 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
The Beyoncé Experience - Renaissance Special & Greatest Hits
Fri, 13 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
A Drag Show Brunch feat. Bailey J Mills & Tia Kofi
Sat, 14 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Pink Oktoberfest 2023
Sat, 14 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Re Rewind - 90’s & 00’s House & Garage Classics!
Fri, 20 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Dirty Dancing Brunch
Sat, 21 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Pink Oktoberfest 2023
Sat, 21 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Swiftogeddon: The Taylor Swift Club Night
Fri, 27 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
A Drag Show Brunch - Halloween Special feat Black Peppa & Elektra Fence
Sat, 28 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Klub Kids: The Halloween Drag Extravaganza
Sat, 28 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Ze Amaro Live In London
Sun, 29 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip DJ Set)
Fri, 3 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
Prosecco Supernova: The Bottomless Britpop Brunch!
Sat, 4 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
Girls Night Out with Flat and the Curves
Sat, 4 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
Barrioke
Fri, 10 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
A Drag Show Brunch feat. Juno Birch & Dakota Schiffer
Sat, 11 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
UKG Bingo: Winter Turn Up
Sat, 11 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
The Hakka Show
Sun, 12 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
Swiftogeddon: The Taylor Swift Club Night
Fri, 17 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
The Beyoncé Experience - Mrs Carter Special & Greatest Hits
Sat, 18 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
Massaoke Christmas Live
Fri, 24 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
A Drag Show Brunch feat. Bailey J Mills & Tayce
Sat, 25 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
Old Dirty Brasstards Christmas Anthems
Fri, 1 Dec
Between The Bridges
London
Prosecco Supernova: The Bottomless Britpop Brunch!
Sat, 2 Dec
Between The Bridges
London
A Drag Show Brunch
Sat, 9 Dec
Between The Bridges
London
