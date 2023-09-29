Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

Capacity
350
Contact details
chris@belgravemusichall.com
+0113 2346160
Address
1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Upcoming events

Welcome: Nine8, Mac Wetha, KiLLOWEN, Frozemode and moreFri, 29 Sept
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Adaptations 2023Sat, 30 Sept
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
TWELVES Record FairSat, 30 Sept
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
BLÜ EYESMon, 2 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Dawson's Movie Milestones: School of Rock 20th Anniversary ScreeningWed, 4 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
10 Years of Simpatico - with special guest: SDEMThu, 5 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Yorkshire CND presents: catbandcat and FriendsThu, 5 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
PastelFri, 6 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
DTM Funk + Babajide + kisa + LilaFri, 6 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Belgrave Music Hall's 10th Birthday PartySat, 7 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
10 Years of Simpatico - Friends and Family SpecialThu, 12 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Max Cooper (Live A/V)Sun, 15 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
corto.altoTue, 17 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
10 Years of Simpatico - A DOOM Deep Dive...Thu, 19 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Abstract Orchestra play J Dilla & MadvillainFri, 20 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Future UtopiaSun, 22 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Hailu MergiaTue, 24 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
The UmlautsWed, 25 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
10 Years of Simpatico - with special guests A Certain Ratio DJsThu, 26 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
VenbeeThu, 26 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
God is an astronaut + special guest Jo QuailFri, 27 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
JACANA PEOPLEFri, 27 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Wrest + SupportSun, 29 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Belgrave Listening Group #47 - Sunn O))) Halloween SpecialMon, 30 Oct
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Mansur BrownWed, 1 Nov
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
CoopsThu, 2 Nov
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Stone FoundationFri, 3 Nov
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Pale Blue EyesSat, 4 Nov
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
The Streets Official Afterparty - with Mike Skinner (DJ)Sat, 4 Nov
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
AzymuthMon, 6 Nov
Belgrave Music HallLeeds