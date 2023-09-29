Browse events
Venue
Belgrave Music Hall
Capacity
350
Contact details
chris@belgravemusichall.com
+0113 2346160
Address
1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Upcoming events
Welcome: Nine8, Mac Wetha, KiLLOWEN, Frozemode and more
Fri, 29 Sept
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Adaptations 2023
Sat, 30 Sept
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
TWELVES Record Fair
Sat, 30 Sept
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
BLÜ EYES
Mon, 2 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Dawson's Movie Milestones: School of Rock 20th Anniversary Screening
Wed, 4 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
10 Years of Simpatico - with special guest: SDEM
Thu, 5 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Yorkshire CND presents: catbandcat and Friends
Thu, 5 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Pastel
Fri, 6 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
DTM Funk + Babajide + kisa + Lila
Fri, 6 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Belgrave Music Hall's 10th Birthday Party
Sat, 7 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
10 Years of Simpatico - Friends and Family Special
Thu, 12 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Max Cooper (Live A/V)
Sun, 15 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
corto.alto
Tue, 17 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
10 Years of Simpatico - A DOOM Deep Dive...
Thu, 19 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Abstract Orchestra play J Dilla & Madvillain
Fri, 20 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Future Utopia
Sun, 22 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Hailu Mergia
Tue, 24 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
The Umlauts
Wed, 25 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
10 Years of Simpatico - with special guests A Certain Ratio DJs
Thu, 26 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Venbee
Thu, 26 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
God is an astronaut + special guest Jo Quail
Fri, 27 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
JACANA PEOPLE
Fri, 27 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Wrest + Support
Sun, 29 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Belgrave Listening Group #47 - Sunn O))) Halloween Special
Mon, 30 Oct
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Mansur Brown
Wed, 1 Nov
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Coops
Thu, 2 Nov
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Stone Foundation
Fri, 3 Nov
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Pale Blue Eyes
Sat, 4 Nov
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
The Streets Official Afterparty - with Mike Skinner (DJ)
Sat, 4 Nov
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Azymuth
Mon, 6 Nov
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
