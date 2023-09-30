Venue

Area Manchester

Address
50 Sackville St, Manchester

Upcoming events

VIVA Reggaeton - Wild West Edition Sat, 30 Sept
Area ManchesterManchester
VIVA Reggaeton - Manchester - VIVA ANNIVERSARYSat, 7 Oct
Area ManchesterManchester
Viva Reggaeton - Manchester - Karol G vs Rosalia Sat, 14 Oct
Area ManchesterManchester
VIVA Reggaeton - MCR - Reggaeton vs AfrobeatsSat, 21 Oct
Area ManchesterManchester
VIVA Reggaeton: Halloween Haunted ForestSat, 28 Oct
Area ManchesterManchester