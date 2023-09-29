Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Contact details
info@amsterdambarandhall.com
Address
6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Upcoming events

NATL PARK SRVC presents ‘OCCULT MEETINGS’ Night ThreeFri, 29 Sept
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
Golden GartersSat, 30 Sept
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
Devon Worley Band Album ReleaseFri, 6 Oct
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
Dead On A Sunday, Night Spins, Andrew PaleyThu, 12 Oct
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
Jo Jo Green, Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Cassandra ColeSat, 14 Oct
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
By the Thousands 10 Year Anniversary Sat, 21 Oct
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
CIEMME Birthday PartyTue, 24 Oct
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
NATL PARK SRVC presents ‘OCCULT MEETINGS’ Night FourSat, 28 Oct
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
In Search Of Solace, Maul, Soulkeeper, Careful GazeSat, 25 Nov
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
Hexis World Tour 2023Mon, 27 Nov
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
GIGI'S FUNDRAISER FESTFri, 15 Dec
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis
Le Cirque Rouge's 20 Year AnniversarySat, 16 Dec
Amsterdam Bar & HallMinneapolis