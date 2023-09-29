Browse events
Venue
Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Follow
Contact details
info@amsterdambarandhall.com
Address
6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
NATL PARK SRVC presents ‘OCCULT MEETINGS’ Night Three
Fri, 29 Sept
Golden Garters
Sat, 30 Sept
Devon Worley Band Album Release
Fri, 6 Oct
Dead On A Sunday, Night Spins, Andrew Paley
Thu, 12 Oct
Jo Jo Green, Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Cassandra Cole
Sat, 14 Oct
By the Thousands 10 Year Anniversary
Sat, 21 Oct
CIEMME Birthday Party
Tue, 24 Oct
NATL PARK SRVC presents ‘OCCULT MEETINGS’ Night Four
Sat, 28 Oct
In Search Of Solace, Maul, Soulkeeper, Careful Gaze
Sat, 25 Nov
Hexis World Tour 2023
Mon, 27 Nov
GIGI'S FUNDRAISER FEST
Fri, 15 Dec
Le Cirque Rouge's 20 Year Anniversary
Sat, 16 Dec
