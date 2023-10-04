Browse events
Venue
Amazing Grace
Capacity
300
Address
St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Supreme Standards: Poppy Daniels + Phoenician Blind
Wed, 4 Oct
Hip Hop Karaoke
Thu, 5 Oct
Yellowstraps, The Hics & Danny Sanchez
Mon, 9 Oct
Eklipse + Special Guests
Tue, 10 Oct
Gospeloke
Thu, 12 Oct
Eddie's House
Thu, 19 Oct
New Comma & SoGidi: AMP'ED - A Live R&B Experience
Sun, 22 Oct
Citizen Live Showcase: Sinplus
Tue, 24 Oct
80's House Party
Thu, 26 Oct
Gabi Hartmann
Wed, 8 Nov
Gospeloke
Thu, 9 Nov
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Tue, 14 Nov
Yiigaa
Tue, 21 Nov
Supreme Standards: Respair, Ni Maxine & Rudi
Wed, 29 Nov
80's House Party
Thu, 30 Nov
