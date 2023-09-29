Venue

ALPHAVILLE

Grungy Bushwick bar & restaurant & venue that hosts some of the best underground bands.
INFO@ALPHAVILLEBK.COM
140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
MER [EP Release], Liz Stuart, Holy Tunics, 54 UltraFri, 29 Sept
ALPHAVILLENew York
Black Bouquet, Jewelry, Ren Flowers, RoostWorldSat, 30 Sept
ALPHAVILLENew York
Dark Tea, Lady Apple Tree, Van VreelandSun, 1 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Washer, Maneka, BuenoWed, 4 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Candy and the Kids, Luxtress, Jewelry Company, Sub Urinal Cakes Thu, 5 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Grim Streaker, Gloin, PamphletsSat, 7 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Aisle Knot, Boon, Gorgeous, Castrated CaligulaThu, 12 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Slight Of, The Meeks, Smooth McDuck, Sha ShaFri, 13 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
The Big Easy, Wakelee, Le Big ZeroSat, 14 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Star 80, Matthew Danger Lippman, SticeThu, 19 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
El Universo, Cor De Lux, DD IslandFri, 20 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Psymon Spine Thu, 26 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Public MemoryFri, 27 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
Walter Etc, Suzie TrueSat, 4 Nov
ALPHAVILLENew York
Awakebutstillinbed, Stay Inside, Like Roses, SharkswimmerSun, 5 Nov
ALPHAVILLENew York
Oceanic, Julip, Office HoursFri, 17 Nov
ALPHAVILLENew York