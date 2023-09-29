Browse events
ALPHAVILLE
Grungy Bushwick bar & restaurant & venue that hosts some of the best underground bands.
INFO@ALPHAVILLEBK.COM
140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Upcoming events
MER [EP Release], Liz Stuart, Holy Tunics, 54 Ultra
Fri, 29 Sept
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Black Bouquet, Jewelry, Ren Flowers, RoostWorld
Sat, 30 Sept
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Dark Tea, Lady Apple Tree, Van Vreeland
Sun, 1 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Washer, Maneka, Bueno
Wed, 4 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Candy and the Kids, Luxtress, Jewelry Company, Sub Urinal Cakes
Thu, 5 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Grim Streaker, Gloin, Pamphlets
Sat, 7 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Aisle Knot, Boon, Gorgeous, Castrated Caligula
Thu, 12 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Slight Of, The Meeks, Smooth McDuck, Sha Sha
Fri, 13 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
The Big Easy, Wakelee, Le Big Zero
Sat, 14 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Star 80, Matthew Danger Lippman, Stice
Thu, 19 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
El Universo, Cor De Lux, DD Island
Fri, 20 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Psymon Spine
Thu, 26 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Public Memory
Fri, 27 Oct
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Walter Etc, Suzie True
Sat, 4 Nov
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Awakebutstillinbed, Stay Inside, Like Roses, Sharkswimmer
Sun, 5 Nov
ALPHAVILLE
New York
Oceanic, Julip, Office Hours
Fri, 17 Nov
ALPHAVILLE
New York