Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

About

Creative & improvised music, international & artist-driven film and literature – 2220 is a community cultural center dedicated to innovative performance and experimental arts in the Historic Filipinotown neighborhood of Los Angeles. Across multiple rooms and stages, 2220 hosts a cooperative group of arts nonprofits, artists and curators, programming adventurous concerts, screenings, readings, talks and performances. Also check out its living "archives" – audio & video recordings, books and ephemera documenting wild thinkers, innovative works and radical communities of art-making and creative practice from LA and abroad.
Contact details
events@2220arts.org
Address
2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Andrea Centazzo's West Coast Art EnsembleThu, 28 Sept
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Lara Sarkissian (live set), Philip Meyer, Pablo PerezFri, 29 Sept
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Book Talk: Marc Masters on Cassette TapesSat, 30 Sept
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
gamin + the Vex Collection, Eyvind Kang + Jessika KenneySat, 30 Sept
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
LA Filmforum: Narcisa Hirsch – transgenéricoSun, 1 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
erica lewis, Kazim Ali, A.H. Jerriod AvantThu, 5 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Cathode Cinema: L'Ange by Patrick BokanowskiSat, 7 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
LA Filmforum: Janie Geiser – Double Vision + The Fourth WatchSun, 8 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Marina Herlop in Los AngelesTue, 10 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Mezzanine: Eckhart Schmidt's DER FANWed, 11 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Diego Gaeta, Lucy Liyou, Ian MacPheeThu, 12 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Francisco López, Barbara Ellison, Hive MindFri, 13 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Anxiety Blanket Records 5-Year AnniversarySat, 14 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Jeong Lim Yang’s Zodiac Trio + Crump/Laubrock/Smythe TrioSun, 15 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Richard Pinhas, Scissortronics Trio Wed, 18 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Lightstruck: Lawrence Jordan, The Dream MerchantThu, 19 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Wild Up: M.A. Tiesenga / Gérard GriseyFri, 20 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Decisive Pink, Julius SmackSat, 21 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
LA Filmforum: Harry Smith w/ Live ScoreSun, 22 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Rotations: An Evening with Mireia SallarèsThu, 26 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Mat Maneri Quartet + Ennis HarrisFri, 27 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Loscil / Lawrence English, TeasipsSat, 28 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Eyeworks Festival of Experimental AnimationSun, 29 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Matthew J Rolin, Emmett Kelly + Ben Boye, Patrick ShiroishiMon, 30 Oct
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Music of Daniel Schmidt and the Berkeley GamelanSat, 4 Nov
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Wild Up: Sarah Hennies, Susan Silton, Lynne ThompsonSun, 5 Nov
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Piano Spheres: Ray-KallayTue, 7 Nov
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Morton SubotnikWed, 8 Nov
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Lightstruck: Estonian Animation, Radical LiberationThu, 16 Nov
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
Pharmakon, John Wiese, Damion Romero, Rogue SquaresSat, 18 Nov
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles