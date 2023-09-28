About

Creative & improvised music, international & artist-driven film and literature – 2220 is a community cultural center dedicated to innovative performance and experimental arts in the Historic Filipinotown neighborhood of Los Angeles. Across multiple rooms and stages, 2220 hosts a cooperative group of arts nonprofits, artists and curators, programming adventurous concerts, screenings, readings, talks and performances. Also check out its living "archives" – audio & video recordings, books and ephemera documenting wild thinkers, innovative works and radical communities of art-making and creative practice from LA and abroad.