Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
211
Follow
About
Bar, club, restaurant ouvert du mercredi au dimanche à partir de 11h
Address
211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Social links
facebook
instagram
website
Gallery
Upcoming events
Mr Boo - Dj set Open Format
Fri, 29 Sept
211
Paris
Wonder Women - Deejay Lilpop et Miss Di
Sat, 30 Sept
211
Paris
House O Drome
Sun, 1 Oct
211
Paris
Deejay A.M - Dj Set Open Format
Fri, 6 Oct
211
Paris
Funky French League
Sat, 7 Oct
211
Paris
La Chiquita - Soirée Reggaeton Girls Only
Thu, 12 Oct
211
Paris
45 X 45 Paris Edition
Sat, 21 Oct
211
Paris
HALLOWEEN - La Bringue GIRLS ONLY
Tue, 31 Oct
211
Paris
House O'Drome : John Morales (Defected/Glitterbox)
Sun, 5 Nov
211
Paris