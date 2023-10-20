Skream XOYO Residency
XOYO partners exclusively with DICE on pre-sales for the massive Skream Residency.
Active events
Past events
Skreamizm: Benga, Kode9, Ehua, Skee Mask + more
Fri 20th Oct 2023
fabric, London
From £22
Skreamizm Bristol
Sat 14th Oct 2023
Propyard, Bristol
£25.43
Skream x Deeper Purpose | EZoo Afterparty
Sat 2nd Sep 2023
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
From $31.93
Skream
Fri 18th Aug 2023
Sound Nightclub, Los Angeles
$22.66
Jackies Open Air Nightime + Skream
Mon 14th Aug 2023
La Terrrazza, Barcelona
From €22
Chelina Manuhutu, Skream & Jasper James
Sat 5th Nov 2022
Club Space Miami, Miami
From $20.40
Skream & Eats Everything - ARC After-Party
Fri 2nd Sep 2022
SPYBAR, Chicago
From $42
Skream · Willow / Stef Mendesidis live · Nur Jaber
Fri 15th Jul 2022
SALA APOLO, Barcelona
€17
KOKO Electronic: Skreamizm - Pt.4 (Dubstep)
Sat 25th Jun 2022
KOKO, London
£16.51
KOKO Electronic: Skreamizm - Pt.3 (House & Techno)
Sat 18th Jun 2022
KOKO, London
£16.51
KOKO Electronic: Skreamizm - Pt.2 (Garage)
Sat 11th Jun 2022
KOKO, London
£16.51
KOKO Electronic: Skream (Open to Close)
Sat 4th Jun 2022
KOKO, London
From £13.46
CHARGED PRESENTS SKREAM
Sat 10th Jul 2021
Chalk, Brighton
£9
XOYO REOPENING WEEKEND: SKREAM
Sun 27th Jun 2021
XOYO, London
From £14.85
ROYAL ALBERT HALL: BRADLEY ZERO, SHY ONE | ROYAL ALBERT HALL: SKREAM (DUBSTEP SET) & CRAZY D
Sun 14th Mar 2021
Streaming from Royal Albert Hall
Free
SKREAM
Sun 27th Sep 2020
Night Tales, London
From £22
A DAY WITH SKREAM
Sun 27th Sep 2020
Night Tales, London
From £22
PHASE TRANSITION: SKREAM B2B RIZ LA TEEF
Thu 30th Jul 2020
Stream via London
Free
PHASE: SKREAM [3 HR SET]
Fri 31st Jan 2020
Phase, Croydon
From Free
SKREAM - OPEN TO CLOSE
Fri 20th Dec 2019
Village Underground, London
£24
NOISE COMPLAINT FT. SKREAM (OPEN-TO-CLOSE)
Fri 8th Nov 2019
Kremwerk, Seattle
$22.40
SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Thu 31st Oct 2019
Sound Nightclub, Los Angeles
$22
BOXED: SKREAM
Sat 20th Apr 2019
The Arch, Brighton
£22
SKREAM
Sat 16th Mar 2019
The Mill, Birmingham
£11
SKREAM
Fri 8th Feb 2019
Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool
£22
SKREAM (ALL DAY LONG)
Sun 20th Jan 2019
Phonox, London
£11
IN:MOTION / SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Sat 29th Dec 2018
Motion, Bristol
From £17.50
SKREAM
Fri 26th Oct 2018
Night Tales, London
£7
SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Fri 28th Sep 2018
Village Underground, London
£24
BOXED 002: SKREAM B2B DENNIS FERRER
Sat 19th May 2018
The Arch, Brighton
£14.30
NYD: SKREAM, MIDLAND & DENIS SULTA
Mon 1st Jan 2018
Canal Mills, Leeds
£33
SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Sat 16th Dec 2017
Marble Factory, Bristol
£16.50
FOUNDATIONS: SKREAM (DISCOUNTED)
Fri 24th Nov 2017
Patterns, Brighton
£10
FOUNDATIONS: SKREAM
Fri 24th Nov 2017
Patterns, Brighton
£16.50
SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Fri 29th Sep 2017
Village Underground, London
£20
KALUKI X CIRCUS: LUCIANO & SKREAM
Sat 22nd Apr 2017
Albert Hall, Manchester
£28.50
TOM TRAGO, JASPER JAMES, SKREAM
Sat 1st Apr 2017
Mint Warehouse, Leeds
£18
SKREAM
Sat 4th Feb 2017
Patterns, Brighton
£14
LAB LDN 2.0: SKREAM B2B ALAN FITZPATRICK
Thu 26th Jan 2017
Mixmag HQ, London
SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Sat 3rd Dec 2016
Mint Club, Leeds
£17.50
SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Fri 25th Nov 2016
Gorilla, Manchester
£25
SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Sat 12th Nov 2016
The Rainbow Venues, Birmingham
£12.50
SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE
Fri 4th Nov 2016
Patterns, Brighton
£10
SKREAM (7 HOUR SET)
Fri 28th Oct 2016
Village Underground, London
£20
ONEMAN, SKREAM & ARTWORK
Fri 26th Aug 2016
XOYO, London
£20
EE AFTER PARTY: SKREAM + RICHY AHMED
Sat 6th Aug 2016
The Forum Hertfordshire, St Albans
£10
SKREAM
Sat 20th Feb 2016
Tramshed, Cardiff
£15
SKREAM
Sat 6th Feb 2016
Gorilla, Manchester
£12
AN EVENING WITH SKREAM
Sat 12th Dec 2015
The Marble Factory, Bristol
£12.50
TREATMENT: BONDAX & SKREAM
Fri 30th Oct 2015
Y Plas, Cardiff
£25
RINSE PRESENTS SKREAM
Sat 3rd Oct 2015
Ministry Of Sound, London
£22
SKREAM & SURGEON
Fri 21st Aug 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM ALL NIGHT LONG
Sat 28th Mar 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + ROY DAVIS JR
Sat 21st Mar 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + DERRICK CARTER
Sat 14th Mar 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + TANIA VULCANO
Sat 7th Mar 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + SOUL CLAP
Sat 28th Feb 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM: 2001-2005
Sat 21st Feb 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + DIMITRI FROM PARIS
Sat 14th Feb 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + EATS EVERYTHING
Sat 7th Feb 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + DJ EZ
Sat 31st Jan 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + ROUTE 94
Sat 24th Jan 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM + ROBERT HOOD
Sat 17th Jan 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
SKREAM ALL NIGHT LONG
Sat 10th Jan 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50