Skream XOYO Residency

XOYO partners exclusively with DICE on pre-sales for the massive Skream Residency.

Active events

Past events

Skreamizm: Benga, Kode9, Ehua, Skee Mask + more

Fri 20th Oct 2023

fabric, London

From £22

Skreamizm Bristol

Sat 14th Oct 2023

Propyard, Bristol

£25.43

Skream x Deeper Purpose | EZoo Afterparty

Sat 2nd Sep 2023

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

From $31.93

Skream

Fri 18th Aug 2023

Sound Nightclub, Los Angeles

$22.66

Jackies Open Air Nightime + Skream

Mon 14th Aug 2023

La Terrrazza, Barcelona

From €22

Chelina Manuhutu, Skream & Jasper James

Sat 5th Nov 2022

Club Space Miami, Miami

From $20.40

Skream & Eats Everything - ARC After-Party

Fri 2nd Sep 2022

SPYBAR, Chicago

From $42

Skream · Willow / Stef Mendesidis live · Nur Jaber

Fri 15th Jul 2022

SALA APOLO, Barcelona

€17

KOKO Electronic: Skreamizm - Pt.4 (Dubstep)

Sat 25th Jun 2022

KOKO, London

£16.51

KOKO Electronic: Skreamizm - Pt.3 (House & Techno)

Sat 18th Jun 2022

KOKO, London

£16.51

KOKO Electronic: Skreamizm - Pt.2 (Garage)

Sat 11th Jun 2022

KOKO, London

£16.51

KOKO Electronic: Skream (Open to Close)

Sat 4th Jun 2022

KOKO, London

From £13.46

CHARGED PRESENTS SKREAM

Sat 10th Jul 2021

Chalk, Brighton

£9

XOYO REOPENING WEEKEND: SKREAM

Sun 27th Jun 2021

XOYO, London

From £14.85

ROYAL ALBERT HALL: BRADLEY ZERO, SHY ONE | ROYAL ALBERT HALL: SKREAM (DUBSTEP SET) & CRAZY D

Sun 14th Mar 2021

Streaming from Royal Albert Hall

Free

SKREAM

Sun 27th Sep 2020

Night Tales, London

From £22

A DAY WITH SKREAM

Sun 27th Sep 2020

Night Tales, London

From £22

PHASE TRANSITION: SKREAM B2B RIZ LA TEEF

Thu 30th Jul 2020

Stream via London

Free

PHASE: SKREAM [3 HR SET]

Fri 31st Jan 2020

Phase, Croydon

From Free

SKREAM - OPEN TO CLOSE

Fri 20th Dec 2019

Village Underground, London

£24

NOISE COMPLAINT FT. SKREAM (OPEN-TO-CLOSE)

Fri 8th Nov 2019

Kremwerk, Seattle

$22.40

SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Thu 31st Oct 2019

Sound Nightclub, Los Angeles

$22

BOXED: SKREAM

Sat 20th Apr 2019

The Arch, Brighton

£22

SKREAM

Sat 16th Mar 2019

The Mill, Birmingham

£11

SKREAM

Fri 8th Feb 2019

Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

£22

SKREAM (ALL DAY LONG)

Sun 20th Jan 2019

Phonox, London

£11

IN:MOTION / SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Sat 29th Dec 2018

Motion, Bristol

From £17.50

SKREAM

Fri 26th Oct 2018

Night Tales, London

£7

SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Fri 28th Sep 2018

Village Underground, London

£24

BOXED 002: SKREAM B2B DENNIS FERRER

Sat 19th May 2018

The Arch, Brighton

£14.30

NYD: SKREAM, MIDLAND & DENIS SULTA

Mon 1st Jan 2018

Canal Mills, Leeds

£33

SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Sat 16th Dec 2017

Marble Factory, Bristol

£16.50

FOUNDATIONS: SKREAM (DISCOUNTED)

Fri 24th Nov 2017

Patterns, Brighton

£10

FOUNDATIONS: SKREAM

Fri 24th Nov 2017

Patterns, Brighton

£16.50

SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Fri 29th Sep 2017

Village Underground, London

£20

KALUKI X CIRCUS: LUCIANO & SKREAM

Sat 22nd Apr 2017

Albert Hall, Manchester

£28.50

TOM TRAGO, JASPER JAMES, SKREAM

Sat 1st Apr 2017

Mint Warehouse, Leeds

£18

SKREAM

Sat 4th Feb 2017

Patterns, Brighton

£14

LAB LDN 2.0: SKREAM B2B ALAN FITZPATRICK

Thu 26th Jan 2017

Mixmag HQ, London

SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Sat 3rd Dec 2016

Mint Club, Leeds

£17.50

SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Fri 25th Nov 2016

Gorilla, Manchester

£25

SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Sat 12th Nov 2016

The Rainbow Venues, Birmingham

£12.50

SKREAM: OPEN TO CLOSE

Fri 4th Nov 2016

Patterns, Brighton

£10

SKREAM (7 HOUR SET)

Fri 28th Oct 2016

Village Underground, London

£20

ONEMAN, SKREAM & ARTWORK

Fri 26th Aug 2016

XOYO, London

£20

EE AFTER PARTY: SKREAM + RICHY AHMED

Sat 6th Aug 2016

The Forum Hertfordshire, St Albans

£10

SKREAM

Sat 20th Feb 2016

Tramshed, Cardiff

£15

SKREAM

Sat 6th Feb 2016

Gorilla, Manchester

£12

AN EVENING WITH SKREAM

Sat 12th Dec 2015

The Marble Factory, Bristol

£12.50

TREATMENT: BONDAX & SKREAM

Fri 30th Oct 2015

Y Plas, Cardiff

£25

RINSE PRESENTS SKREAM

Sat 3rd Oct 2015

Ministry Of Sound, London

£22

SKREAM & SURGEON

Fri 21st Aug 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM ALL NIGHT LONG

Sat 28th Mar 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + ROY DAVIS JR

Sat 21st Mar 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + DERRICK CARTER

Sat 14th Mar 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + TANIA VULCANO

Sat 7th Mar 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + SOUL CLAP

Sat 28th Feb 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM: 2001-2005

Sat 21st Feb 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + DIMITRI FROM PARIS

Sat 14th Feb 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + EATS EVERYTHING

Sat 7th Feb 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + DJ EZ

Sat 31st Jan 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + ROUTE 94

Sat 24th Jan 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM + ROBERT HOOD

Sat 17th Jan 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

SKREAM ALL NIGHT LONG

Sat 10th Jan 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

Download DICE

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
DICE App

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. More info here.