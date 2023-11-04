Bicep XOYO Residency
Active events
Past events
Bicep x Optimo all night long
Sat 4th Nov 2023
Paisley Town Hall, Paisley
From £22.44
Bicep (DJ Set)
Fri 15th Sep 2023
Hall By The Sea, Dreamland Margate, Margate
£33.11
BICEP LIVE
Thu 3rd Aug 2023
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
From $64.89
Bicep
Fri 17th Mar 2023
3Arena, Dublin
€33
Bicep
Fri 17th Mar 2023
3Arena, Dublin
€33
Bicep (Live)
Sat 3rd Dec 2022
Alexandra Palace, London
From £37.25
Bicep (Live) - TEST - Do not put live
Fri 2nd Dec 2022
Alexandra Palace, London
Free
Bicep (Live)
Fri 2nd Dec 2022
Alexandra Palace, London
From £37.25
BICEP (LIVE)
Thu 1st Dec 2022
Brighton Centre, Brighton
From £38.50
Bicep
Wed 2nd Nov 2022
Carlswerk Victoria, Köln
€36.72
BICEP LIVE
Tue 1st Nov 2022
ZOOM
€34.54
Bicep
Sun 30th Oct 2022
UFO im Velodrom, Berlin
€38.62
BICEP Live + Swoose
Thu 27th Oct 2022
Le Zénith Paris - La Villette, Paris
From €42.64
Clinic x The 900 Block: Hammer (Feel My Bicep)
Wed 27th Jul 2022
Station1640 , Los Angeles
From $23.08
SANDS - BICEP, Floating Points, TSHA, and many more
Sat 11th Jun 2022
Dreamland Margate, Margate
£38.50
Wide Awake 2022 - Friday ft. Bicep, Caribou + more
Fri 27th May 2022
Brockwell Park, London
£44.24
BICEP - LIVE
Fri 1st Apr 2022
Knockdown Center
$26
Bicep LA
Fri 25th Mar 2022
The Mayan, Los Angeles
$39.55
Bicep LA
Thu 24th Mar 2022
The Mayan, Los Angeles
$41.55
Bicep
Mon 6th Dec 2021
SWG3, Glasgow
£20
WHP21: Bicep
Sun 5th Dec 2021
Depot Mayfield, Manchester
From £34.40
WHP21: Bicep
Sat 4th Dec 2021
Depot Mayfield, Manchester
£51.45
Agender, Aurat, Bicep
Wed 1st Dec 2021
Zebulon, Los Angeles
Free
Bicep
Sat 13th Nov 2021
The Telegraph Building, Belfast
£33
Bicep + Fasme
Mon 1st Nov 2021
Élysée Montmartre, Paris
From €27.50
Bicep + Fasme
Sun 31st Oct 2021
Élysée Montmartre, Paris
€27.50
Bicep
Sat 30th Oct 2021
TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Utrecht
€24.10
Bicep
Thu 28th Oct 2021
Ancienne Belgique
€26
Bicep Afterparty
Sat 11th Sep 2021
WERKHAUS, London
£11.40
Bicep
Sat 11th Sep 2021
O2 Academy Brixton, London
From £37.70
Bicep After Party
Fri 10th Sep 2021
Electric Brixton, London
£19.90
Bicep
Fri 10th Sep 2021
O2 Academy Brixton, London
From £35.70
Bicep
Thu 9th Sep 2021
O2 Academy Brixton, London
From £35.70
PST - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND
Fri 12th Mar 2021
US - 5pm PST
From $18.50
EST - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND
Fri 12th Mar 2021
US - 5pm EST
From $18.50
GMT - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND
Fri 12th Mar 2021
UK - 5pm GMT
From £14
CET - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND
Fri 12th Mar 2021
EU - 5pm CET
From €15.50
AEDT - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND
Fri 12th Mar 2021
AUS/NZ - 5pm AEDT / 7pm NZDT
From $25
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM PST)
Fri 26th Feb 2021
US - 8:30pm PST
From $18.50
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM EST)
Fri 26th Feb 2021
US - 8:30pm EST
From $18.50
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (9:30PM CET)
Fri 26th Feb 2021
EU - 9:30pm CET
From €15.50
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II (9:30PM)
Fri 26th Feb 2021
EU - 9:30pm CET
From €11
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM GMT)
Fri 26th Feb 2021
UK - 8:30pm GMT
From £14
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM IST)
Fri 26th Feb 2021
India - 8:30pm IST
199
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM AEDT)
Fri 26th Feb 2021
AUS/NZ - 8:30pm AEDT / 10:30pm NZDT
From $25
BICEP: LIVE Q&A
Wed 20th Jan 2021
Stream via London
From £13
BICEP
Fri 18th Sep 2020
Élysée Montmartre, Paris
€26.40
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (9:30PM PDT)
Fri 11th Sep 2020
Streaming from London (PDT), Los Angeles
From $13
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (9:30PM EDT)
Fri 11th Sep 2020
Streaming from London (EDT), York
From $13
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (10:30PM CEST)
Fri 11th Sep 2020
Streaming from London (CEST), Paris
From €11
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (9:30PM BST)
Fri 11th Sep 2020
Streaming from London (BST), London
From £10
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (10:30PM IST)
Fri 11th Sep 2020
Streaming From London (IST), Mumbai
199
BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (9:30PM AEST)
Fri 11th Sep 2020
Streaming from London (AEST), Sydney
$18.50
BICEP - LIVE
Fri 29th May 2020
The Mayan, Los Angeles
$36
BICEP
Fri 24th Apr 2020
Lieu Secret, Paris
€28.60
BICEP
Thu 16th Apr 2020
District 8, Dublin
€33
BICEP
Thu 2nd Apr 2020
SWG3, Glasgow
£27.50
FRIENDS OF FRIENDS FT. CROMBY (FEEL MY BICEP/SULTA SELECTS)
Sat 21st Mar 2020
Beach Road Hotel
$16.50
FEEL MY BICEP
Sat 30th Nov 2019
Depot, Manchester
£38.50
BICEP (DJ SET) + KORNÉL KOVÁCS
Thu 18th Apr 2019
Motion, Bristol
£26.50
FEEL MY BICEP ITALO DISCO PARTY
Sun 24th Feb 2019
EartH, London
£22
BICEP (LIVE)
Fri 23rd Nov 2018
Printworks, London
£31.25
BICEP (LIVE)
Thu 22nd Nov 2018
Printworks, London
£31.25
BICEP (LIVE)
Wed 21st Nov 2018
Printworks, London
£31.25
MIF + WHP: BICEP LIVE
Sat 10th Nov 2018
Mayfield, Manchester
£29.50
BICEP (LIVE)
Sat 3rd Nov 2018
The Telegraph Building, Belfast
£32.25
BICEP (LIVE): BALCONY
Sat 28th Apr 2018
Roundhouse, London
£28.70
BICEP (LIVE)
Sat 28th Apr 2018
Roundhouse, London
£26.70
BICEP (LIVE)
Fri 13th Apr 2018
Boxxed, Birmingham
£24.20
HAMMER (ALL NIGHT LONG) - FEEL MY BICEP RECORDS RELEASE PARTY
Sat 3rd Mar 2018
Hangar, London
£11
OSM: BICEP, SPECIAL GUEST + HAMMER
Sat 30th Dec 2017
Oval Space, London
£30.25
WHP17: BICEP + CARL CRAIG + MOODYMANN
Sat 18th Nov 2017
Store Street Warehouse, Manchester
£38.50
PERCOLATE: BICEP + MANO LE TOUGH + GERD JANSON
Fri 17th Nov 2017
Motion, Bristol
£26.50
BICEP LIVE (FRIENDS & FAMILY)
Sat 11th Nov 2017
Electric Brixton, London
£20
BICEP (LIVE)
Sat 11th Nov 2017
Electric Brixton, London
£20
BICEP (LIVE)
Sat 28th Oct 2017
Canal Mills, Leeds
£36.50
BICEP (LIVE)
Fri 29th Sep 2017
Concorde 2, Brighton
£22
BICEP (LIVE)
Thu 28th Sep 2017
Tramshed, Cardiff
£17.50
BICEP (LIVE) - NUS TICKET
Fri 22nd Sep 2017
Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool
£16.50
BICEP (LIVE)
Fri 22nd Sep 2017
Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool
£24.50
AFTER DARK: BICEP (DJ)
Fri 14th Jul 2017
Oval Space, London
£20
BICEP (LIVE)
Thu 18th May 2017
Village Underground, London
£15
BICEP
Fri 24th Feb 2017
Y Plas, Cardiff
£16
WHP: FEEL MY BICEP
Sat 10th Dec 2016
Store Street Warehouse, Manchester
£40
BICEP, JOY ORBISON & GILLES PETERSON
Sat 3rd Dec 2016
The Rainbow Venues, Birmingham
£25
NIGHTOWL: BICEP & MIND AGAINST
Sat 26th Nov 2016
Motion, Bristol
£20
HAMMER (FEEL MY BICEP)
Wed 26th Oct 2016
Wah Wah Club, Dublin
€8
BICEP & SPACE DIMENSION CONTROLLER
Sun 21st Aug 2016
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP ALL NIGHT LONG
Sat 26th Sep 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP & WILL SAUL & MARQUIS HAWKES
Sat 19th Sep 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP & VIRGO FOUR (LIVE) & PALMS TRAX
Sat 12th Sep 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP ALL NIGHT LONG + TERRACE PARTY
Sat 12th Sep 2015
The Magic Roundabout, East Central London
£14.50
BICEP & THE BLACK MADONNA
Sat 5th Sep 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP B2B MIDLAND
Sat 29th Aug 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP & ANDREW WEATHERALL
Sat 22nd Aug 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP & GREG WILSON
Sat 15th Aug 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP BOAT & NIGHT PARTY WITH LATE NITE TUFF GUY
Sat 15th Aug 2015
The Thames & XOYO, South East London
£25
BICEP & NICK HÖPPNER
Sat 8th Aug 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP & NICK HÖPPNER + TERRACE PARTY
Sat 8th Aug 2015
XOYO, London
£14.50
BICEP & FJAAK
Sat 1st Aug 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP: DERRICK MAY & PAUL WOOLFORD
Sat 25th Jul 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP & JEREMY UNDERGROUND
Sat 18th Jul 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP & JACQUES GREENE
Sat 11th Jul 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP & JACQUES GREENE + TERRACE PARTY
Sat 11th Jul 2015
Ace Hotel, London
£14.50
BICEP ALL NIGHT LONG
Sat 4th Jul 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BICEP ALL NIGHT LONG + TERRACE PARTY
Sat 4th Jul 2015
The Magic Roundabout, East Central London
£14.50