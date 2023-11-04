Bicep XOYO Residency

Bicep x Optimo all night long

Sat 4th Nov 2023

Paisley Town Hall, Paisley

From £22.44

Bicep (DJ Set)

Fri 15th Sep 2023

Hall By The Sea, Dreamland Margate, Margate

£33.11

BICEP LIVE

Thu 3rd Aug 2023

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

From $64.89

Bicep

Fri 17th Mar 2023

3Arena, Dublin

€33

Bicep

Fri 17th Mar 2023

3Arena, Dublin

€33

Bicep (Live)

Sat 3rd Dec 2022

Alexandra Palace, London

From £37.25

Bicep (Live) - TEST - Do not put live

Fri 2nd Dec 2022

Alexandra Palace, London

Free

Bicep (Live)

Fri 2nd Dec 2022

Alexandra Palace, London

From £37.25

BICEP (LIVE)

Thu 1st Dec 2022

Brighton Centre, Brighton

From £38.50

Bicep

Wed 2nd Nov 2022

Carlswerk Victoria, Köln

€36.72

BICEP LIVE

Tue 1st Nov 2022

ZOOM

€34.54

Bicep

Sun 30th Oct 2022

UFO im Velodrom, Berlin

€38.62

BICEP Live + Swoose

Thu 27th Oct 2022

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette, Paris

From €42.64

Clinic x The 900 Block: Hammer (Feel My Bicep)

Wed 27th Jul 2022

Station1640 , Los Angeles

From $23.08

SANDS - BICEP, Floating Points, TSHA, and many more

Sat 11th Jun 2022

Dreamland Margate, Margate

£38.50

Wide Awake 2022 - Friday ft. Bicep, Caribou + more

Fri 27th May 2022

Brockwell Park, London

£44.24

BICEP - LIVE

Fri 1st Apr 2022

Knockdown Center

$26

Bicep LA

Fri 25th Mar 2022

The Mayan, Los Angeles

$39.55

Bicep LA

Thu 24th Mar 2022

The Mayan, Los Angeles

$41.55

Bicep

Mon 6th Dec 2021

SWG3, Glasgow

£20

WHP21: Bicep

Sun 5th Dec 2021

Depot Mayfield, Manchester

From £34.40

WHP21: Bicep

Sat 4th Dec 2021

Depot Mayfield, Manchester

£51.45

Agender, Aurat, Bicep

Wed 1st Dec 2021

Zebulon, Los Angeles

Free

Bicep

Sat 13th Nov 2021

The Telegraph Building, Belfast

£33

Bicep + Fasme

Mon 1st Nov 2021

Élysée Montmartre, Paris

From €27.50

Bicep + Fasme

Sun 31st Oct 2021

Élysée Montmartre, Paris

€27.50

Bicep

Sat 30th Oct 2021

TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Utrecht

€24.10

Bicep

Thu 28th Oct 2021

Ancienne Belgique

€26

Bicep Afterparty

Sat 11th Sep 2021

WERKHAUS, London

£11.40

Bicep

Sat 11th Sep 2021

O2 Academy Brixton, London

From £37.70

Bicep After Party

Fri 10th Sep 2021

Electric Brixton, London

£19.90

Bicep

Fri 10th Sep 2021

O2 Academy Brixton, London

From £35.70

Bicep

Thu 9th Sep 2021

O2 Academy Brixton, London

From £35.70

PST - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND

Fri 12th Mar 2021

US - 5pm PST

From $18.50

EST - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND

Fri 12th Mar 2021

US - 5pm EST

From $18.50

GMT - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND

Fri 12th Mar 2021

UK - 5pm GMT

From £14

CET - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND

Fri 12th Mar 2021

EU - 5pm CET

From €15.50

AEDT - BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II - REWATCH WEEKEND

Fri 12th Mar 2021

AUS/NZ - 5pm AEDT / 7pm NZDT

From $25

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM PST)

Fri 26th Feb 2021

US - 8:30pm PST

From $18.50

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM EST)

Fri 26th Feb 2021

US - 8:30pm EST

From $18.50

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (9:30PM CET)

Fri 26th Feb 2021

EU - 9:30pm CET

From €15.50

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II (9:30PM)

Fri 26th Feb 2021

EU - 9:30pm CET

From €11

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM GMT)

Fri 26th Feb 2021

UK - 8:30pm GMT

From £14

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM IST)

Fri 26th Feb 2021

India - 8:30pm IST

199

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM II AT SAATCHI GALLERY (8:30PM AEDT)

Fri 26th Feb 2021

AUS/NZ - 8:30pm AEDT / 10:30pm NZDT

From $25

BICEP: LIVE Q&A

Wed 20th Jan 2021

Stream via London

From £13

BICEP

Fri 18th Sep 2020

Élysée Montmartre, Paris

€26.40

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (9:30PM PDT)

Fri 11th Sep 2020

Streaming from London (PDT), Los Angeles

From $13

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (9:30PM EDT)

Fri 11th Sep 2020

Streaming from London (EDT), York

From $13

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (10:30PM CEST)

Fri 11th Sep 2020

Streaming from London (CEST), Paris

From €11

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (9:30PM BST)

Fri 11th Sep 2020

Streaming from London (BST), London

From £10

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (10:30PM IST)

Fri 11th Sep 2020

Streaming From London (IST), Mumbai

199

BICEP LIVE GLOBAL STREAM (9:30PM AEST)

Fri 11th Sep 2020

Streaming from London (AEST), Sydney

$18.50

BICEP - LIVE

Fri 29th May 2020

The Mayan, Los Angeles

$36

BICEP

Fri 24th Apr 2020

Lieu Secret, Paris

€28.60

BICEP

Thu 16th Apr 2020

District 8, Dublin

€33

BICEP

Thu 2nd Apr 2020

SWG3, Glasgow

£27.50

FRIENDS OF FRIENDS FT. CROMBY (FEEL MY BICEP/SULTA SELECTS)

Sat 21st Mar 2020

Beach Road Hotel

$16.50

FEEL MY BICEP

Sat 30th Nov 2019

Depot, Manchester

£38.50

BICEP (DJ SET) + KORNÉL KOVÁCS

Thu 18th Apr 2019

Motion, Bristol

£26.50

FEEL MY BICEP ITALO DISCO PARTY

Sun 24th Feb 2019

EartH, London

£22

BICEP (LIVE)

Fri 23rd Nov 2018

Printworks, London

£31.25

BICEP (LIVE)

Thu 22nd Nov 2018

Printworks, London

£31.25

BICEP (LIVE)

Wed 21st Nov 2018

Printworks, London

£31.25

MIF + WHP: BICEP LIVE

Sat 10th Nov 2018

Mayfield, Manchester

£29.50

BICEP (LIVE)

Sat 3rd Nov 2018

The Telegraph Building, Belfast

£32.25

BICEP (LIVE): BALCONY

Sat 28th Apr 2018

Roundhouse, London

£28.70

BICEP (LIVE)

Sat 28th Apr 2018

Roundhouse, London

£26.70

BICEP (LIVE)

Fri 13th Apr 2018

Boxxed, Birmingham

£24.20

HAMMER (ALL NIGHT LONG) - FEEL MY BICEP RECORDS RELEASE PARTY

Sat 3rd Mar 2018

Hangar, London

£11

OSM: BICEP, SPECIAL GUEST + HAMMER

Sat 30th Dec 2017

Oval Space, London

£30.25

WHP17: BICEP + CARL CRAIG + MOODYMANN

Sat 18th Nov 2017

Store Street Warehouse, Manchester

£38.50

PERCOLATE: BICEP + MANO LE TOUGH + GERD JANSON

Fri 17th Nov 2017

Motion, Bristol

£26.50

BICEP LIVE (FRIENDS & FAMILY)

Sat 11th Nov 2017

Electric Brixton, London

£20

BICEP (LIVE)

Sat 11th Nov 2017

Electric Brixton, London

£20

BICEP (LIVE)

Sat 28th Oct 2017

Canal Mills, Leeds

£36.50

BICEP (LIVE)

Fri 29th Sep 2017

Concorde 2, Brighton

£22

BICEP (LIVE)

Thu 28th Sep 2017

Tramshed, Cardiff

£17.50

BICEP (LIVE) - NUS TICKET

Fri 22nd Sep 2017

Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

£16.50

BICEP (LIVE)

Fri 22nd Sep 2017

Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

£24.50

AFTER DARK: BICEP (DJ)

Fri 14th Jul 2017

Oval Space, London

£20

BICEP (LIVE)

Thu 18th May 2017

Village Underground, London

£15

BICEP

Fri 24th Feb 2017

Y Plas, Cardiff

£16

WHP: FEEL MY BICEP

Sat 10th Dec 2016

Store Street Warehouse, Manchester

£40

BICEP, JOY ORBISON & GILLES PETERSON

Sat 3rd Dec 2016

The Rainbow Venues, Birmingham

£25

NIGHTOWL: BICEP & MIND AGAINST

Sat 26th Nov 2016

Motion, Bristol

£20

HAMMER (FEEL MY BICEP)

Wed 26th Oct 2016

Wah Wah Club, Dublin

€8

BICEP & SPACE DIMENSION CONTROLLER

Sun 21st Aug 2016

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP ALL NIGHT LONG

Sat 26th Sep 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP & WILL SAUL & MARQUIS HAWKES

Sat 19th Sep 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP & VIRGO FOUR (LIVE) & PALMS TRAX

Sat 12th Sep 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP ALL NIGHT LONG + TERRACE PARTY

Sat 12th Sep 2015

The Magic Roundabout, East Central London

£14.50

BICEP & THE BLACK MADONNA

Sat 5th Sep 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP B2B MIDLAND

Sat 29th Aug 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP & ANDREW WEATHERALL

Sat 22nd Aug 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP & GREG WILSON

Sat 15th Aug 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP BOAT & NIGHT PARTY WITH LATE NITE TUFF GUY

Sat 15th Aug 2015

The Thames & XOYO, South East London

£25

BICEP & NICK HÖPPNER

Sat 8th Aug 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP & NICK HÖPPNER + TERRACE PARTY

Sat 8th Aug 2015

XOYO, London

£14.50

BICEP & FJAAK

Sat 1st Aug 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP: DERRICK MAY & PAUL WOOLFORD

Sat 25th Jul 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP & JEREMY UNDERGROUND

Sat 18th Jul 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP & JACQUES GREENE

Sat 11th Jul 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP & JACQUES GREENE + TERRACE PARTY

Sat 11th Jul 2015

Ace Hotel, London

£14.50

BICEP ALL NIGHT LONG

Sat 4th Jul 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BICEP ALL NIGHT LONG + TERRACE PARTY

Sat 4th Jul 2015

The Magic Roundabout, East Central London

£14.50

