Benji B XOYO Residency
XOYO partners exclusively with DICE on pre-sales for the massive Benji B Residency.
Active events
Past events
Deviation: Benji B, Judah, Carista, Kitty Amor, Errol + Heartless Crew
Sat 14th Oct 2023
EartH, London
£15.05
LQQK STUDIO W/ Benji B + Devon Turnbull + Dondy
Thu 7th Sep 2023
Public Records
From Free
Deviation: Vigro Deep, FAUZIA, Benji B, Judah + more
Sat 17th Jun 2023
EartH, London
From £17.85
Adam Port & Benji B
Sat 27th May 2023
Club Space Miami, Miami
From $20.39
NYE: Benji B, Janet Kay (Live) & More
Sat 31st Dec 2022
The Standard, London, London
From £96.50
Deviation : Benji B & Judah
Fri 28th Oct 2022
La Boule Noire, Paris
€8.96
DEVIATION: MOODYMANN, BENJI B, WAAJEED
Sat 19th Oct 2019
EartH, London
£18.50
BENJI B PRESENTS DEVIATION
Sun 8th Apr 2018
Village Underground, London
£22
CARNIVAL SPECIAL: ARTWORK + BENJI B
Fri 12th Jan 2018
XOYO, London
£13.50
TUCKSHOP: BENJI B + GE-OLOGY + THRIS TIAN
Fri 17th Nov 2017
Brixton Jamm, London
£15
BENJI B
Fri 28th Jul 2017
The Jazz Cafe, London
£10
DEVIATION: BENJI B, SMERZ, JUDAH
Sat 1st Apr 2017
Mick's Garage, London
£10
ONEMAN, BENJI B & GILLES PETERSON
Fri 9th Sep 2016
XOYO, London
£13.50
BENJI B PRESENTS DEVIATION WITH METRO BOOMIN
Sat 16th Apr 2016
KOKO, London
£17.50
BENJI B ALL NIGHT LONG
Fri 5th Feb 2016
Phonox, London
£5
DEVIATION: BENJI B & UNDERGROUND RESISTANCE
Fri 6th Nov 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
DEVIATION: BENJI B + MADLIB + WAAJEED
Fri 4th Sep 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BENJI B ALL NIGHT
Sat 27th Jun 2015
XOYO, London
£20
WIN BENJI B + KENNY DOPE TICKETS
Sat 20th Jun 2015
XOYO, London
Free
BENJI B + KENNY DOPE
Sat 20th Jun 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BENJI B + MOODYMANN
Sat 13th Jun 2015
XOYO, London
£20
BENJI B + HUDSON MOHAWKE
Sat 6th Jun 2015
XOYO, London
£20
BENJI B: DEVIATION
Sat 30th May 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BENJI B + LEON VYNEHALL COMPETITION
Sat 23rd May 2015
XOYO, London
Free
BENJI B + LEON VYNEHALL
Sat 23rd May 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BENJI B + MARK RONSON
Sat 16th May 2015
XOYO, London
£20
BENJI B + GILLES PETERSON
Sat 9th May 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BENJI B + SAMPHA (DJ SET)
Sat 2nd May 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BENJI B + ZOMBY
Sat 25th Apr 2015
XOYO, London
£20
BENJI B + TODD EDWARDS
Sat 18th Apr 2015
XOYO, London
£13.50
BENJI B + FOUR TET
Sat 11th Apr 2015
XOYO, London
£20
BENJI B + SKEPTA
Sat 4th Apr 2015
XOYO, London
£20