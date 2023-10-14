Benji B XOYO Residency

XOYO partners exclusively with DICE on pre-sales for the massive Benji B Residency.

Active events

Past events

Deviation: Benji B, Judah, Carista, Kitty Amor, Errol + Heartless Crew

Sat 14th Oct 2023

EartH, London

£15.05

LQQK STUDIO W/ Benji B + Devon Turnbull + Dondy

Thu 7th Sep 2023

Public Records

From Free

Deviation: Vigro Deep, FAUZIA, Benji B, Judah + more

Sat 17th Jun 2023

EartH, London

From £17.85

Adam Port & Benji B

Sat 27th May 2023

Club Space Miami, Miami

From $20.39

NYE: Benji B, Janet Kay (Live) & More

Sat 31st Dec 2022

The Standard, London, London

From £96.50

Deviation : Benji B & Judah

Fri 28th Oct 2022

La Boule Noire, Paris

€8.96

DEVIATION: MOODYMANN, BENJI B, WAAJEED

Sat 19th Oct 2019

EartH, London

£18.50

BENJI B PRESENTS DEVIATION

Sun 8th Apr 2018

Village Underground, London

£22

CARNIVAL SPECIAL: ARTWORK + BENJI B

Fri 12th Jan 2018

XOYO, London

£13.50

TUCKSHOP: BENJI B + GE-OLOGY + THRIS TIAN

Fri 17th Nov 2017

Brixton Jamm, London

£15

BENJI B

Fri 28th Jul 2017

The Jazz Cafe, London

£10

DEVIATION: BENJI B, SMERZ, JUDAH

Sat 1st Apr 2017

Mick's Garage, London

£10

ONEMAN, BENJI B & GILLES PETERSON

Fri 9th Sep 2016

XOYO, London

£13.50

BENJI B PRESENTS DEVIATION WITH METRO BOOMIN

Sat 16th Apr 2016

KOKO, London

£17.50

BENJI B ALL NIGHT LONG

Fri 5th Feb 2016

Phonox, London

£5

DEVIATION: BENJI B & UNDERGROUND RESISTANCE

Fri 6th Nov 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

DEVIATION: BENJI B + MADLIB + WAAJEED

Fri 4th Sep 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BENJI B ALL NIGHT

Sat 27th Jun 2015

XOYO, London

£20

WIN BENJI B + KENNY DOPE TICKETS

Sat 20th Jun 2015

XOYO, London

Free

BENJI B + KENNY DOPE

Sat 20th Jun 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BENJI B + MOODYMANN

Sat 13th Jun 2015

XOYO, London

£20

BENJI B + HUDSON MOHAWKE

Sat 6th Jun 2015

XOYO, London

£20

BENJI B: DEVIATION

Sat 30th May 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BENJI B + LEON VYNEHALL COMPETITION

Sat 23rd May 2015

XOYO, London

Free

BENJI B + LEON VYNEHALL

Sat 23rd May 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BENJI B + MARK RONSON

Sat 16th May 2015

XOYO, London

£20

BENJI B + GILLES PETERSON

Sat 9th May 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BENJI B + SAMPHA (DJ SET)

Sat 2nd May 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BENJI B + ZOMBY

Sat 25th Apr 2015

XOYO, London

£20

BENJI B + TODD EDWARDS

Sat 18th Apr 2015

XOYO, London

£13.50

BENJI B + FOUR TET

Sat 11th Apr 2015

XOYO, London

£20

BENJI B + SKEPTA

Sat 4th Apr 2015

XOYO, London

£20

Download DICE

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
DICE App

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. More info here.