DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Charles Moothart and the Fast Band w/ Memo PST

Soda Bar
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Los Angeles based musician Charles Moothart (Fuzz, Goggs, Freedom Band) released previous solo work under the moniker CFM. Change is the only universal truth, and now it is time to brandish the full...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.