Soluna NYE 2024 - A Night in the Desert Oasis

Soluna
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$51.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for NYE 2024 Celebration at Soluna Toronto; a Night in the Desert Oasis. An evening filled with amazing showcases, music by Sam Haze, Mili, UMÎ and Joyia. Live percussion by Sahab Habibi on Drums.

Tickets will allow entry after 10:30pm and include...

This is a 23+ event.
Presented by Soluna.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Soluna

314 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

