Deep Love Factory Love Elettro

Fortezza Nuova
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJLivorno
€10
About

Per gli amanti della scena underground Deep Love Factory presenta LOVE ELETTRO, season 2023-2024

Dj set: Thom Treud all night long

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Deep Love Factory.

Venue

Fortezza Nuova

Scali della Fortezza Nuova, 57123 Livorno LI, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

