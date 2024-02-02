DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Great Gambian Griots: Jali Bakary Konteh and Mafu Conteh

Arden Gild Hall
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
Wilmington
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Arden welcomes these two fine Gambian musicians, Jali Bakary Konteh and Mafu Conteh, to our stage prior to their US tour beginning in Black History Month. They will be staying in Delaware during this time preparing for the tour which gives us an ideal wind...

All ages
Presented by Arden Concert Gild
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Great Gambian Griots, Jali Bakary Konteh, Mafu Conteh

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

