Brick Lane Jazz Festival Official Afterparty

Village Underground
Sat, 27 Apr, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Brooklyn Ballers
About

Brick Lane Jazz Festival takes over Village Underground once again on Saturday 27th April for its legendary Official Afterparty! Headlining India-born, Sydney-raised and London-dwelling underground mainstay, Jitwam (DJ set), with a hand-picked lin***...

Presented by Brick Lane Jazz Fest
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jitwam, Errol & Alex Rita, Keyrah

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

