Top track

Drake - Champagne Poetry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drake Night: Hey London, The Boy Is Home

Scala
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drake - Champagne Poetry
Got a code?

About

DRAKE NIGHT @ SCALA!

10PM - 4AM

________________________________________

London's biggest Drizzy tribute night is back! 👀👀

We will be playing the best of Drizzy and the UK & US artists that he very much loves !...

This is an 18+ event (Physical ID required)
Lowercase Events Presents
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.