Supreme Standards: Uly | Qbanaa

Amazing Grace
Wed, 6 Mar, 5:00 pm
Sometimes sad and sometimes groovy. Uly and Qbanaa make the trip over from Ireland for a special one off appearance at Amazing Grace.

Pitchfork said "Anyone searching for old spirits—especially the kind dedicated to bygone eras of funk and soul—can get be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Qbanaa

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

