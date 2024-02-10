DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mamacita de retour au Terminal 7! 🪩✨
Rendez-vous le 10 février pour la Casa de Amor! 💗
✦ DJs • Percussion Live • SFX • Scénographie Immersive ✦
Un line-up avec tous vos chouchous @drivermc, @djhotrodparis, @iamdjls_, @iamkymra, @dominican_drums et 1_...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.