CASA DE AMOR

Terminal 7
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €16.32
About

Mamacita de retour au Terminal 7! 🪩✨

Rendez-vous le 10 février pour la Casa de Amor! 💗

✦ DJs • Percussion Live • SFX • Scénographie Immersive ✦

Un line-up avec tous vos chouchous @drivermc, @djhotrodparis, @iamdjls_, @iamkymra, @dominican_drums et 1_...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLINC PROD SAS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Terminal 7

Place Des Insurgés De Varsovie, 75015 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

