Sam Divine

NX Newcastle
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£16.95

About

A born entertainer with a burning desire to play music to people around the world, Sam Divine’s enigmatic sets are an effortless schooling in pure, unadulterated house. From her early days as the sole member of the Defected street team in Ibiza to fronting...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Groovement
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

