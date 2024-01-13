Top track

Green Day - Dilemma

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Green Day: 'Saviours' Pre-Release Listening Party

Truck Oxford
Sat, 13 Jan, 3:00 pm
GigsOxford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Green Day - Dilemma
Got a code?

About

Join us in our stores on Saturday 13th January at 3pm when we’ll be playing Green Day’s brand new album, ‘Saviors’, in it’s entirety almost a week early!

Not only can you get a cheeky early listen of the album, but there’s a chance to get your hands on so...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Truck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.