When The Top One is Locked

Bill Nace / Tashi Dorji

Static Age Records
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

BILL NACE is an American experimental guitarist and visual artist, from New Jersey. Nace has collaborated with Joe McPhee, Steve Gunn, Thurston Moore, Yoko Ono, Okkyung Lee, and Kim Gordon. With Gordon, Nace is part of the experimental electric guitar duo...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bill Nace, Tashi Dorji

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

