BONSOIR TECHNO X LA JAVA : CLEFT B2B CLARA SAMSON

La Java
Thu, 22 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le collectif Bonsoir Techno débarque à Paris pour sa première date à la Java !

Au programme les bretons vous ont ramené dans leurs valises leurs meilleures selektas pour une soirée techno sans concession ! Les DJs resident de Bonsoir Techno seront accompa...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

