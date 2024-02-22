DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le collectif Bonsoir Techno débarque à Paris pour sa première date à la Java !
Au programme les bretons vous ont ramené dans leurs valises leurs meilleures selektas pour une soirée techno sans concession ! Les DJs resident de Bonsoir Techno seront accompa...



