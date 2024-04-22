Top track

Maya De Vitry - How Bad I Wanna Live

Maya De Vitry

The Prince Albert
Mon, 22 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Maya de Vitry’s dynamic and vibrant voice seems to rise out of some necessity of

bringing songs to life, embracing listeners with what Folk Alley calls a “soulful intimacy”.

She grew up in a musical family in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, understanding...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

