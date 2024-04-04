Top track

I Touch Myself

LAUREN RUTH WARD

Legend Club
Thu, 4 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18.40

About

Un eccezionale incrocio tra Janis Joplin, Florence Welch e Courtney Barnett. Così è definita LAUREN RUTH WARD, artista eclettica e vulcanica, un vero prodigio sul palco, rocker sensibile e provocatoria!

Il suo album di debutto “Well, Hell” ha ottenuto ric...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club
Lineup

Lauren Ruth Ward

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

