DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Boum Hard FM

Blonde Venus
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:30 pm
PartyBordeaux
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Première boum du genre ! Samedi 23 février les Métalleux de France s’emparent de Blonde Venus pour la toute première boum spéciale Hard FM. Et ce soir-là vous ne ferez pas que danser car sous vos yeux de spectateurs avertis des show se dérouleront pendant...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.