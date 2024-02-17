DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lee Burridge (3-HR Set) + Enamour

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On Feb 17th, All Day I Dream's own Lee Burridge makes his way to the city of angels!

More info TBA.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SBCLTR.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lee Burridge, Enamour, MKO

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

