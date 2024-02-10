DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TMS Hardtekno X Karnival

Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€9.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TMS HARDTEKNO KARNIVAL - Tekno Mobil Squad : Miki Frame + Virus Voice - Spiral Tribe : Crystal Distortion - Kernel Panik : Orz - Landi - Lilly Korine - Beat Kouple Allestimenti + Visual: Binary System

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS

Il Link è affiliato a...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

