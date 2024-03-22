DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rang Barse | Holi Glow Party

Primary Night Club
Fri, 22 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a night of glitz and glamour at our Tollywood and Bollywood-themed party! Immerse yourself in the vibrant glow colors, electrifying music, and energetic dance moves that define the magic of music, dance, and drama.

Dress in your most dazzling...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Snap Events
Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

