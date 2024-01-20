DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cream w/ Vannelli Bros and Brodos

SUPERLOVE
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dj set, live music e live painting prendono forma in un’unica serata dedicata ai cultori della musica House e Soul.

La follia liquida della Disco si spalma sulla dancefloor di Superlove con Cream, il nuovo format firmato Vannelli Bros & Brodos.

Groovin’...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Gidal Group SRL.

Vannelli Bros

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

