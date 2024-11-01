Top track

Eleven + Eleven

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nine Below Zero

The Crossing
Fri, 1 Nov 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eleven + Eleven
Got a code?

About

AGMP presents

NINE BELOW ZERO

+ DR. FEELGOOD

'Maximum R&B' Tour

Two of the finest UK Rhythm 'n' Blues bands on one incredible bill.

Nine Below Zero released their classic debut LP 'Live at the Marquee' in 1980, the band kept the momentum going with '...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nine Below Zero, Dr. Feelgood

Venue

The Crossing

1 Milk St, Digbeth, Birmingham B5 5SU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.