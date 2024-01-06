DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Canta indie, Canta male

Capitol
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
PartyPordenone
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Travolgente karaoke collettivo con musica suonata dal vivo, è questa la formula della serata “Canta indie. Canta male”.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

