Top track

Matt Axton - Badmoon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matt Axton & Badmoon

Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNaturita
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Matt Axton - Badmoon
Got a code?

About

California country artist Matt Axton & Badmoon are bringing their humble slice of Americana along with some Axton family classics. Matt is the son of legendary country songsmith Hoyt Axton (Joy To The World) and grandson of Mae "Queen Mother of Nashville"...

This is a 21+ event
Mike Galaxy Presents.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bard Edrington, Clark Andrew Libbey, Matt Axton

Venue

Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

2791 Agua Fria Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.