DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FAVOLOSɜ - L’anno che verrà | Capodanno 2024 Larg

Largo Venue
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
From €18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Largo venue festeggia insieme a Latte Fresco, a Back to the Disco e tuttɜ voi un nuovo anno da vivere a tutto colore. Una notte di amore e di musica per brindare insieme per l’anno che verrà. Celebriamo insieme un nuovo inizio di speranza, di amore e di in...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Latte Fresco, Back to the Disco

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.