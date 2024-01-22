Top track

Scott Yoder - You’ll Never Know

Scott Yoder

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It may seem foolish to pursue a life of music in these times but Scott has never been one to shy away from his inner fool. Returning in ’24 with a fantastical new collection of songs on “Scooter Pie.” According to Purehoney Magazine “he evokes the glam of...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scott Yoder

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

